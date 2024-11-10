Analyst Unveils Bleak Future Outlook For Guardians Star
The Cleveland Guardians just made it all the way to the ALCS, so you would think they would be looking to add significant pieces rather than subtract them.
However, by now, we know how the Guardians operate. They aren't exactly a spendthrift organization, meaning they can make some rather jarring moves that could upset the fan base.
Take first baseman Josh Naylor, for example.
Naylor has one year of club control remaining before hitting free agency in 2026, making him a very viable trade candidate for Cleveland.
As a matter of fact, James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone seems to think the chances of Naylor being dealt are fairly high.
"There has been plenty of speculation about the Cleveland Guardians' plans for first base next season," Mastrucci wrote. "The possibility of going down a very familiar road by trading an impending free agent in Josh Naylor seems quite likely."
Naylor was a crucial piece in the Guardians' lineup this year, slashing .243/.320/.456 with 31 home runs and 108 RBI over 633 plate appearances en route to his first All-Star appearance.
Cleveland initially acquired the 27-year-old in a trade with the San Diego Padres midway through the 2020 campaign.
Since then, Naylor has developed into one of the Guardians' steadiest hitters, peaking with an .842 OPS in 2023.
Cleveland's offense was shaky even with Naylor aboard this past season, so if the Guardians are going to move Naylor, they better have a very strong plan up their sleeves.
Naylor owns a lifetime slash line of .262/.323/.444.