Analyst Urges Guardians to Make This Massive Move
The Cleveland Guardians have had a fairly busy offseason, but it hasn't exactly been to fans' liking.
Yes, the Guardians re-signed Shane Bieber and signed Carlos Santana, but they also dealt Andres Gimenez, and signing Santana came at the expense of trading away Josh Naylor.
Cleveland did take part of the return from Gimenez and flip it for pitcher Luis Ortiz, but for the most part, the Guardians haven't improved a whole lot this offseason. At least on the surface.
But there is one thing James Mastrucci of Away Back Gone feels Cleveland can do to satisfy its fan base: extend outfielder Steven Kwan.
"This offseason has been an exercise in frustration for fans of the Cleveland Guardians," Mastrucci wrote. "There has been a lack of aggressiveness by the front office that would help this team in the long and short terms, and that has resulted in a less than enthusiastic feeling about the future of the team among the fanbase. But there is a way to change all of that, and all it takes is one move that has become incredibly obvious. Signing Steven Kwan to a long-term contract extension."
The Guardians avoided arbitration with Kwan this winter, agreeing to a $4.175 million pact for 2025. He is also under club control through 2027.
But sooner or later, Cleveland is going to be faced with the reality of potentially moving Kwan, much like it did with Naylor.
In order to avoid that, it would certainly be wise for the Guardians to do exactly what they did with Jose Ramirez and ink Kwan to a long-term extension.
Kwan is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he flirted with .400 for a while, ultimately slashing .292/.368/.425 with 14 home runs and 44 RBI over 540 plate appearances. He also played an outstanding left field.
The 27-year-old is one of the best all-around left fielders in baseball, so it may be time for Cleveland to bite the bullet and spend some money to ensure he sticks around for the long haul.