Analyst Uses One Word To Describe Guardians After MLB Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians made a couple of additions at the MLB trade deadline, swinging deals for outfielder Lane Thomas and starting pitcher Alex Cobb.
Following the Guardians' moves, Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly described the team with one word: "intriguing."
While Kelly liked the trade for Thomas, he doesn't seem too enamored with Cleveland's decision to settle for Cobb—who hasn't thrown a pitch in 2024—as its starting rotation addition.
However, Kelly thinks the rest of the Guardians' roster is "really good," citing their dominant bullpen and a lineup that is led by Jose Ramirez, Steven Kwan, Josh Naylor, David Fry and now Thomas.
Cleveland is not known for making midseason splashes. As a matter of fact, up until acquiring Thomas and Cobb this year, the last time the Guardians made a big trade deadline move was back in 2016, when they landed Andrew Miller from the New York Yankees.
So, the idea of Cleveland striking a deal for a big name was probably always unrealistic.
That being said, many are sharing similar sentiments about the Cobb addition: the Guardians probably could have done better.
Of course, if Cobb returns healthy, all bets are off. He made the All-Star team with the San Francisco Giants last year, and he owns a lifetime 3.85 ERA.
On the flip side, Cobb is 36 years old and had hip surgery last offseason. He also suffered a shoulder injury during his rehab, which set him back quite a bit. No one really knows how he will pitch upon his Guardians debut (which should be relatively soon), which is part of what makes Cleveland so intriguing heading into the dog days of summer.
Regardless of how you feel about the Guardians, they boast the best record in baseball at 66-42. They've won four straight and seven of their last nine games overall as they get set to take on the Baltimore Orioles in the second game of a four-game series on Friday night.