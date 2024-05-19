Andrés Giménez Continues Strong Stretch In Guardians’ Win Over Twins
On Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians earned an important three-game series sweep against the Minnesota Twins in walk-off fashion. Sunday’s triumph marks Cleveland’s 30th victory of the year, as the team is now 30-17 through its first 47 games in 2024.
With the win, the Guardians are the fourth MLB team to reach the 30-win mark this season, joining the Philadelphia Phillies (34), New York Yankees (33), and Los Angeles Dodgers (31).
Andrés Giménez proved to be a key factor in Cleveland’s latest victory.
In his first plate appearance of the day, the Guardians second baseman hit a 2-0 four-seam fastball to center field for a two-run home run, opening up the game’s scoring. This was the 25-year-old’s third home run of the season.
With this powerful swing, Giménez extended his hitting streak to seven games, which is the longest active hitting streak for a Cleveland player. During this stretch, the reigning American League Platinum Glove Award winner is hitting .464 (13-for-28) with seven runs, one double, two home runs, eight RBI, two walks, and two stolen bases. He has also compiled a .484 on-base percentage, a .714 slugging percentage, and a 1.198 OPS.
Giménez’s current hitting streak is his second-longest of the season so far. Earlier this year, he put together a nine-game hitting streak from April 2 through April 13.
On Sunday, Giménez eventually reached base for his second time by drawing a walk in the bottom of the ninth. He later scored on Will Brennan’s walk-off, three-run home run three batters later.
Up next, the Guardians will begin the second half of a six-game homestand when they host the New York Mets on Monday, May 20 at 6:10 p.m.