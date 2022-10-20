Andres Gimenez Named A Gold Glove Award Finalist At Second Base

Andres Gimenez had a spectacular breakout season for the Guardians. He had a fabulous offensive season and the best one of his young career as he hit .297 with a .371 OPS.

However, nothing was more impressive than his defense at second base this season. Some of the plays that Gimenez was able to pull off were unbelievable and you have to see them to believe what he actually did.

One of these plays he pulled off in his first-ever All-Star appearance as he flipped a ball behind his back to help turn the double play.

Gimenez ended the season in the 98th percentile of outs above average asserting himself as one of baseball's best defensive second baseman and players in general.

With all of that said, it's only right that Gimenez was named one of the Gold Glove Award finalists at second base. He truly has a shot at winning it too. The other American League Gold Glove finalists are Detroit's Jonathan Schoop and Texas' Marcus Semien.

Andres Gimenez isn't the only Guardian to be up for a Gold Glove this season. Myles, Straw, Steven Kwan, Jose Ramirez, and Shane Bieber are also finalists in their respected postions.

Five finalists are not bad at all and only demonstrate what we will see from this team for years to come!

