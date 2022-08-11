Another Guardians Prospect Is Ready To Make Major League Debut In Toronto

How about another Major League debut for a Guardians prospect? That's exactly what could happen this weekend as the Guardians head up to Toronto for a weekend series with the Blue Jays.

James Karinchak will not make the trip with the team and will be placed on the restricted list before the series starts. On the other hand, Peyton Battenfield will join the club for his first Big League series.

Cleveland acquired Battenfield last season at the trade deadline when they sent Jordan Luplow to the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 25-year-old has had a solid season with the Clippers. He currently has a 3.19 ERA over 121.1 innings pitched and has a 1.20 WHIP. He has a Minor League career WHIP of 1.02 as well.

It will be interesting to see what the Guardians have in store for Battenfield, assuming he gets a shot to pitch. He has started each of the 21 games he's appeared in this season in Triple-A, and the player he is replacing in Karinchak usually comes in the game as a setup man for Emmanuel Clase.

We'll have to wait and see what their plans are this weekend!

