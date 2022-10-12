Bizarre Play Denies Josh Donaldson Of Home Run For Yankees

Sometimes baseball will just be baseball and some wild things are going to happen. One of those wild plays happened in the bottom of the fifth inning of the American League Division Series between the Guardians and the Yankees.

Josh Donaldson hit a ball that appeared that it would be a home run off the bat. He even gave the first base coach a high five as he rounded first. However, Donaldson all of a sudden found himself diving back to first base and being tagged out by Josh Naylor.

The bull bounded right off the top of the wall and back into play. Oscar Gonzalez picked up the ball and immediately fired it into Andres Gimenez who was the one who ended up throwing out Donaldson at first.

The whole sequence of events was odd to watch play out.

After review, the call stood and Donaldson was out.

A lot of credit has to go to Gonzalez on that play. He could have easily given up on the play, but he recognized that there was a chance that the ball was still in play and went with it.

It's little things such as this that the Guardians have done all season and got them to where they are now. It's no surprise it's the little things that are keeping them in the game too.

-----

Read More:

WATCH: Steven Kwan Hits Home Run Off Cole To Give Guardians Lead Over Yankees

Cleveland Guardians Set Playoff Roster Vs. New York Yankees

Cal Quantrill Talks How The Guardians Will Pitch Aaron Judge

The Guardians Need To Do This Against The Yankees In The ALDS

Guardians Make Two Bullpen Moves Ahead Of A.L.D.S In New York

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Twitter: @CBI_FanNation