Bo Naylor Reacts After Guardians Walk Off Win Over White Sox
The Cleveland Guardians started their home stand-off with an exciting walk win over the Chicago White Sox in the ninth inning thanks to the heroics of Bo Naylor.
Bo wasn’t in the original lineup and didn’t see the field until he pinch-hit for Austin Hedges in the top of the ninth inning with Andres Gimenez on second base. White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech threw a very wild pitch in the dirt, which allowed Gimenez to move to third.
All Naylor had to do was get the ball in play, and the Guardians would go home as winners. That’s exactly what he did.
After the game, Bo said his approach at the plate was “trying to have as few amount of thoughts as possible. Really just trying to see a good pitch and take a good swing and let everything take care of itself. Shout out [Gimenez] for the wheels and the great at-bat because it made my job a lot easier.”
Bo went on to say, “I feel like in a situation like that, regardless of what’s happening around you and kind of the craziness and the noise, it’s really just being simple, trying to be short and make a good swing. Also, trying to get a good pitch to do that. I tried to have as little thoughts as possible and let the game play out.”
White Sox outfielder Luis Robert Jr., shockingly, didn’t even attempt to make a throw at the plate on the sacrifice fly. Naylor shared his view on that questionable decision after the game too.
“I was a little shocked on the no attempt," said Bo. "But I mean, I’m not surprised at the same time because obviously, a guy like [Gimenenz] with elite speed, you know, that’s definitely going to be a tough play. I knew that once I got it up [in the air], I had confidence in my guy to make it there.”
Pinch-hitting isn’t an easy task, even for a big leaguer, but Bo had the perfect mindset as he went to the plate. He wasn’t trying to hit a home run or swing for the fences, he was just focused on putting up a good at bat and knew thew the results would come.
Naylor hasn’t seen the production on offense he’s wanted this season. However, he’s still such a young player, and the game plans he displayed in this critical moment are exactly why he’s destined to turn it around soon.