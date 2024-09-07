Red Sox Urged To Pursue Guardians Ace This Offseason
The Cleveland Guardians have a tough decision to make this offseason. They can either pay Shane Bieber the massive contract he deserves, or they can let him walk and get no value in return.
If Bieber does end up leaving the organization in which he was drafted and made his big league debut, the Boston Red Sox are being urged to pursue the 2020 Cy Young winner.
Patrick McAvoy of Boston Red Sox On SI explain why Bieber could great fit for the Red Sox.
"If Bieber becomes available, he could be a great option for Boston," wrote McAvoy. "He is someone who likely will settle for a two-year pillow contract as a way to rebuild his value based on availability for the 2025 season. He's someone with ace upside but won't cost as much as he should. Boston may not want to pay what it will cost for someone like Corbin Burnes and should be in the mix for Bieber."
Many teams are likely to be interested in Bieber this offseason, and Boston could potentially be an intriguing destination for him.
The Red Sox are on the precipice of being playoff contenders once again, and one of the biggest downfalls of their roster is their pitching staff.
There's also the financial factor at play. Even coming off Tommy John surgery, Bieber could demand a large payday given his history as a Cy Young winner and All-Star Game MVP. Boston has a history of dishing out large contracts when their window is opening as it currently appears to be.
It will certainly be intesting to see if the Red Sox make a strong push for Bieber during the offseason.