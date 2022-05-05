Bradley Clears Waivers, Allen Claimed By Orioles

Two Guardians that were designated for assignment on Sunday night have found their next destinations.

After the news on May 1 that the Guardians had designated for assignment both first baseman Bobby Bradley and left-handed pitcher Logan Allen, both players have found their next assignments.

Since Bradley cleared waivers, he was outrighted to Triple-A Columbus where he will be playing for the Clippers in the Guardians farm system once again. Allen, on the other hand, was claimed by the Baltimore Orioles.

At the time of the move, Bradley had played in eight games this season with 17 plate appearances with two hits, no walks, and nine strikeouts. He was slashing .118/.118/.118 with a .235 OPS.

Bradley has the power, but also a high strikeout rate and doesn't walk much, which left him with fewer opportunities to get on base.

His playing time at first wavered as Owen Miller started off hot at the plate and continued to hit, along with the return of Josh Naylor to the lineup. This along with this struggles at the plate left him with inconsistent playing time, and ultimately, was the one to lose his spot.

As for Allen, in four games and six innings pitched this season, he gave up nine hits, three runs, and had three walks and one hit-by-pitch. He had struck out six. His ERA was 4.50 with a WHIP of 2.000

For his career, his SO9 rate was just 6.4 along with a 5.80 ERA and 1.637 WHIP.

For Bradley, this can allow the organization to get another look at him with consistent playing time down at Columbus. For the Orioles, they're getting an experienced lefty that they can look to find use for out of the pen.

-----

You May Also Like:

Guardians Split Doubleheader With Padres, Win In Walk-Off Fashion

Guardians Take Game One Of Doubleheader, Top Guardians 5-4

Guardians Farm Report: Gonzalez Grand Slam Propels Columbus To Win

Guardians vs. Padres Series-Opener Rained Out

Arias Out Several Weeks With Fractured Right Hand

-----

Be sure to stay locked into Cleveland Baseball Insider all the time!

SUBSCRIBE to the CBI YouTube channel

Insider on Twitter: @CBIonSI

Like and follow Cleveland Baseball Insider on Facebook!