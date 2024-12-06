BREAKING: Guardians Agree to Re-Sign Star Pitcher Shane Bieber
The Cleveland Guardians came into the MLB offseason with a major goal of bringing back star pitcher Shane Bieber.
Despite a lot of other teams being linked as potential suitors for Bieber, the Guardians were able to accomplish their goal.
According to a report from MLB insider Jon Heyman, Cleveland has agreed to a new deal with Bieber. He'll be back and will look to rebound strong from Tommy John surgery in 2025.
Bieber could be the piece that the Guardians were missing last season. In the postseason, they desperately needed a legitimate ace at the top of their rotation.
If Bieber can get back to playing at 100 percent health, he could be that guy. He has shown the ability to be that guy many times throughout his career.
During the 2024 MLB season, Bieber was only able to start two games before his season ended due to injury. He looked dominant in those two games, compiling a 2-0 record to go along with no runs given up, a 0.92 WHIP, 20 strikeouts, one walk, and 12 innings completed.
Back in 2023, Bieber made 21 starts. He ended up with a 6-6 record to go along with a 3.80 ERA, a 1.23 WHIP, a 3.1 K/BB ratio, and 128 innings pitched.
At 29 years old, Bieber has plenty of time to get back on track. The injury was a tough break for him, but he now has the chance for a glorious return.
Hopefully, he'll be able to get back to being the star that he was before the elbow injury. This is a move that could make the Guardians a much more serious contender in the American League.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what else Cleveland does this offseason. Bieber was their top priority, but they could still use more help if they can find the right fits.