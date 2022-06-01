Cal Quantrill Gets Run Support In Win Over The Royals

The pitching and the batting were both on point for the Guardians tonight. Cal Quantrill has been on the losing side of some close games this season, but the offense has struggled to give him any sort of run support. But tonight, the Guardians wasted no time getting the bats going jumping all over Daniel Lynch for three runs in the first inning.

It was great to see Amed Rosario finally get some of his hits to find gaps. He has been hitting the ball hard as of late but has not had the best of luck getting them to fall. But tonight, he had a triple and a double in his first two at-bats.

Another Guardian who has not had the best of luck lately is Austin Hedges. Hedges came into tonight's game zero for his last 12 at-bats but broke out of it with a three-run home run in the third inning to give the Guardians a 6-2 lead at the time.

American League Player of the Week, Jose Ramirez, was a little quiet tonight with only one hit. That’s because the Royals decided to intentionally walk Jose in his first two at bats and then he also walked a third time too. Who can blame Royals manager Mike Matheny? Jose has been on fire recently.

Oscar Gonzalez also stood out yet again as he got his first two RBI in the big leagues. His defense was also on display as he recorded his first outfield assist with a great throw home and a great tag by Austin Hedges to tag out Whit Merrifield at the plate to end the inning.

Quantrill was very efficient tonight. He went 6.1 innings pitched giving up three earned runs with five strikeouts. Finally getting some run support most have been a great feeling Quantrill. Even though he gave up a few runs, he seemed in control throughout the game.

The Guardians will go for the series sweep tomorrow with Konnor Pilkington on the mound. The first pitch is scheduled for 1:10 pm.

