White Sox Sign Former Cleveland Guardians Standout Reliever
The Cleveland Guardians made the not-so-shocking announcement earlier this offseason that they had non-tendered RHP James Karinchak, making him an unrestricted free agent.
The former star reliever has found a new home for the 2025 season, but he'll be staying in the American League Central.
On Saturday afternoon, the Chicago White Sox announced that they had signed Karinchak to a Minor League deal for 2025 with an invitation to the White Sox's big league Spring Training camp.
For the Guardians, it was clear they weren't going to be back Karinchak after an injury-filled 2024 season. Also, Cleveland already has the best bullpen in baseball and plenty of reliever depth in the minors. There was simply no more room for him left on the roster.
Karinchak was one of baseball's better arms at one point in his career. He even saved 11 games for Cleveland in 2021 and three games in 2022.
Karinchak's calling card was his elite heater, which topped out in the high 90s, combined with a curveball with an elite break.
This deal makes some sense for the White Sox, though. Chicago is looking to improve nearly every aspect of its roster. Last season, the Sox had the worst record in MLB history, and their bullpen ranked 27th in baseball with a team ERA of 4.73.
The White Sox are unjustly taking a chance with Karinchak and singing him when his value is at the lowest of his career.
But if the 29-year-old can recapture some of the magic he found earlier in his career, he could make a few appearances for the White Sox at some point this season.