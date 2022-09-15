Skip to main content

Chris Antonetti Gives Latest Updates As Guardians Chase Postseason Berth

Watch Cleveland's President of Baseball Operations speak with the media.

Cleveland Guardians President of Baseball Operations Chris Antonetti spoke to the media for about 15 minutes on Thursday afternoon.

He spoke highly of Oscar Gonzalez's rapid rise to big league success, Terry Francona's passionate argument that led to his ejection earlier this week, the James Karinchak umpire-induced hair-delay in Minnesota and much more.

I asked him how rewarding it feels to see this roster right in the thick of a playoff race, but he said he would reflect on that in the offseason and they're trying to stay focused on just winning this afternoon's game. 

Still, I'd have to think he would feel proud of the fact that he and general manager Mike Chernoff have built a team that is on the cusp of making the playoffs, and they would be the youngest team in Triple-A baseball if you dropped this current roster in the International League or Pacific Coast League right now.

Watch Antonetti's comments this morning here:

