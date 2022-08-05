Cleveland Debutant Hunter Gaddis Gets Chance Against Houston

To say that the Guardians have leaned into their youth movement in 2022 is a serious understatement.

Friday night against the World Series-contending Houston Astros, Terry Francona is handing the ball to right-hander Hunter Gaddis, who is set to become the 13th Guardian to make his Major League debut this season.

In a corresponding move, the team optioned rookie lefty Kirk McCarty back to Triple-A Columbus. They also designated first-year outfielder Alex Call for assignment.

Gaddis played his college baseball at Georgia State University and has posted solid numbers during his minor league season with Columbus and Akron. He is 5-3 with a 4.07 ERA between the two affiliates this year over 17 games (16 starts). He's primarily spent the year in Akron after earning a promotion to the Clippers just a couple weeks ago (July 23).

Cleveland drafted Gaddis back in 2017 in the fifth round. He is known to be a guy who can create lots of swings and miss ... Gaddis led the High-A Midwest League with 127 strikeouts in 2021 and has averaged 12.2 K's per nine innings pitched since 2019.

