Cleveland Guardians Ace Reflects On First Playoff Experience
After a disappointing 2023 season, the Cleveland Guardians returned to the postseason in 2024 and were just a few wins away from a World Series appearance.
Last year, the Guardians had one of the youngest rosters in MLB, and several players were making their playoff debuts in the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers.
One of those players was Tanner Bibee, who opened up the playoffs for the Guardians.
Bibee recently made an appearance on MLB Network Radio and reflected on what his first postseason experience was like.
"It was unbelievable. I kind of had an idea I was gonna be starting Game 1 during the [ALD]. As soon as Detroit won [their Wild Card Series], it was my stomach starting turning into knots, like 'oh my god this is real.' Those knots didn't let up for days until the morning of my start."
Something that Bibee said he'll remember most about his first playoff experience was just how intense and packed Progressive Field was well before the game started.
Postseason atmospheres are always more intense, and Bibee experienced that firsthand for the first time this past October.
"You walk out of that dugout an hour before the game, and that place is packed, and I crossed the left field foul line to go out to the bullpen, and everyone starts going nuts. It was one of the more unbelievable feelings I've had, like 'This is real. This is happening right now."
While Bibee and the Guardians came up short of their ultimate goal of winning a World Series, the 2024 season can't be understated as an important piece in helping them get there in the future.
Now, Bibee knows what it's like to pitch in a playoff game and what emotions he'll feel when he takes the mound on one of MLB's biggest stages.
The next step is to build on this first experience and use it as fuel. In 2025, the Guardians aim to return to the ALCS and beyond.