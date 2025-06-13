Guardians Activate Veteran Off Injured List In Latest Roster Moves
The Cleveland Guardians made a quick roster move before their series opener against the Seattle Mariners, marking the start of a three-city road trip.
Austin Hedges Activated Off Injured List.
Austin Hedges was placed on the injured list during the first week of June after being diagnosed with a concussion. The injury occurred when a batter's backswing hit him in the helmet.
Thankfully, Hedges is healthy and was activated off the injured list on Friday.
Hedges is only hitting .113/.217/.283 with an OPS of .500 this season. However, his true value is his veteran leadership, clubhouse presence, and solid defense behind the plate.
With Hedges having a long history of concussions throughout his career, it's a relief he healed so quickly.
Dom Nunez Optioned To Triple-A
On Thursday, the Guardians optioned Dom Nunez to Triple-A. The catcher was originally called up when Hedges went on the IL.
Even though Nunez was only with the team for a week, he did have a couple of big plays, including a perfect bunt against the Cincinnati Reds, and called a tremendous game behind the plate for Logan Allen in Cleveland's win.
Nunez is a solid depth piece for the Guardians to have. In his short stint with the big league team, he proved that he can call a well-rounded game and put together a solid at-bat.
If Hedges or Bo Naylor get injured at any point through the rest of the season, Nunez could very well be back up with the big league team.
