Cleveland Guardians AL Central Magic Number Tracker

The Cleveland Guardians are closing in on winning their 12th American League Central title.

Tommy Wild

Apr 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) after they defeated the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
Apr 8, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians left fielder Steven Kwan (38) celebrates with shortstop Brayan Rocchio (4) after they defeated the Chicago White Sox at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians are on the precipice of another postseason berth. While they're closing in on clinching a spot in the playoffs, the goal remains winning the American League Central for this team.

Cleveland's magic number to clinch the AL Central is currently at 4 after they took down the Minnesota Twins and the Kansas City Royals 4-2 loss to the Detroit Tigers.

Josh Naylor and Jose Ramirez celebrate after a home run
Jun 19, 2024; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor (22) celebrates with third baseman Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a home run during the fifth inning against the Seattle Mariners at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

The Guardians, who have an 88-65 record, currently hold a 6.0-game lead over the Kansas City Royals in the division. However, the Royals do own the tiebreaker over Cleveland in the event the two teams finish with the same record. The Guardians have nine regular-season games remaining.

This goes back to Kansas taking the regular season series for the Guardians, thanks to their victory over Cleveland on August 28.

Cleveland winning the AL Central would be a perfect ending to an incredible season. The Guardians have spent 166 days in first place in the division, with a lead as large as 9.0 games at one point. Their largest deficit was just 1.5 games, which occurred on April 2 of the season.

While the Guardians need to focus on winning the division first, they're also in a position to have a key seed in the playoffs. If the season ended today, Cleveland would be the second seed in the American League. This means they would get a first-round bye and get to line up their fully rested pitching staff for the ALDS.

But as was mentioned earlier, winning the division is the first step, and the Guardians are closing in on that.

