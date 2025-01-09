Cleveland Guardians Avoid Arbitration With Playoff Hero, Per Report
Thursday was a busy day for the Cleveland Guardians and all teams across baseball. Many players and organizations agreed on contracts to avoid going to arbitration to settle a salary for the 2025 season.
The Guardians were able to come to terms with OF Lane Thomas, who was one of Cleveland's playoff heroes during their run in 2024.
Thomas and the Guardians agreed on a one-year $7.825 million deal, per multiple reports.
There were some trade rumors earlier this offseason that the Guardians were fielding calls for the veteran outfielder heading into his last season of team control.
For now, it appears Thomas will be with the Guardians for 2025.
The Guardians initially acquired Thomas at the 2024 trade deadline for a package of minor-league prospects. It took a while for the 29-year-old to settle in with Cleveland, but once he did, Thomas was one of Cleveland's hottest hitters in their lineup.
Thomas hit .264/.295/.560 in September of last season and caught fire once the playoffs started.
He hit a three-run homer in the first inning of Game 1 of the ALDS against the Detroit Tigers and then a go-ahead grand slam in Game 5 off eventual Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal.
Both of those plays were some of the top moments from the entire Guardians season.
The Guardians still have plenty of questions regarding their outfield depth, so having Thomas in the equation heading into the season is a big advantage. He very well could be Cleveland's Opening Day center fielder at the end of March.