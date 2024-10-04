Cleveland Guardians' Best Possible World Series Matchup, Unveiled
The Cleveland Guardians are aiming to win their first World Series title since 1948, which would break the longest active drought in the MLB.
But who would represent the best possible World Series matchup for the Guardians?
Bleacher Report's Kerry Miller provides an easy answer: the New York Mets.
But why the Mets? Why not a David and Goliath matchup against the Los Angeles Dodgers? And why not the star-studded San Diego Padres?
Well, it's because of something that happened nearly four years ago.
Back in January 2021, Cleveland traded star shortstop Francisco Lindor to the Mets in a blockbuster trade. At the time, it looked like the end of an era in The Land. After all, how would the Guardians contend after trading away arguably their best player?
Obviously, Cleveland has been just fine, as it managed to win the AL Central two seasons later and then won another division crown this year.
"Without question, though, the most intriguing matchup for the Guardians would be the Mets, as Cleveland's trading Francisco Lindor to New York was at least symbolically the beginning of Steve Cohen leaving no stone unturned (and no dollars unspent) in trying to turn that franchise around," Miller wrote.
Lindor has actually struggled for a good chunk of his tenure with the Mets, although he has definitely turned things around with a scintillating second half in 2024.
Meanwhile, the Guardians are led by Jose Ramirez and a dynamic bullpen that could very well be one of the best in MLB history.
Cleveland fans just want to reach the World Series. They don't really care who the opponent is. But a matchup with the Guardians' former star would definitely be intriguing.