Best Reactions From Lane Thomas' Home Run From ALDS Game 1
The Cleveland Guardians couldn't have dreamed of a better start in their victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS. The pivotal moment came in the first inning when Lane Thomas blasted a three-run homer that gave Cleveland a five-run lead before recording an out.
"It was electric. I think it was everything I had thought and more," said Thomas after the game when asked about the homer.
Thomas wasn't the only one who thought the home run was electric.
Let's start with the raw sound of Progressive Field's fas as Thomas hit the actual homer. This building has gotten loud in the past, but something about this reaction was different. You could acutally feel the building shaking during the celebration.
Here's another clip of the crowd's recation from the stands.
Whenever the Guardians do something exciting, fans immediately turn to play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton to hear his call of the play. His call of Lane's moon shot did not disappoint and perfectly captured what every Guardians fan and the city of Cleveland was feeling.
Thomas may have pumped the building with his home run, but he also injected a jolt of life into the bullpen and his teammates. Here are some of the best pictures of Lane's fellow Guardians' reaction to the three-run blast.
Saturday was an incredible day full of passion and emotion from both the Guardians and their fans. Thomas' homer is certainly going to be a highlight that gets replayed for days to come in the city.
However, the job isn't finished yet. Cleveland still needs to win two more games to advance to the ALCS.