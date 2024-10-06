Cleveland Baseball Insider

Best Reactions From Lane Thomas' Home Run From ALDS Game 1

There were many amazing reactions to Lane Thomas' three-run for the Cleveland Guardians in Game 1 of the ALDS.

Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) celebrates after batting a 3-run home run against Detroit Tigers during the first inning of Game 1 of ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024.
Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) celebrates after batting a 3-run home run against Detroit Tigers during the first inning of Game 1 of ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians couldn't have dreamed of a better start in their victory over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the ALDS. The pivotal moment came in the first inning when Lane Thomas blasted a three-run homer that gave Cleveland a five-run lead before recording an out.

"It was electric. I think it was everything I had thought and more," said Thomas after the game when asked about the homer.

Thomas wasn't the only one who thought the home run was electric.

Let's start with the raw sound of Progressive Field's fas as Thomas hit the actual homer. This building has gotten loud in the past, but something about this reaction was different. You could acutally feel the building shaking during the celebration.

Here's another clip of the crowd's recation from the stands.

Whenever the Guardians do something exciting, fans immediately turn to play-by-play announcer Tom Hamilton to hear his call of the play. His call of Lane's moon shot did not disappoint and perfectly captured what every Guardians fan and the city of Cleveland was feeling.

Thomas may have pumped the building with his home run, but he also injected a jolt of life into the bullpen and his teammates. Here are some of the best pictures of Lane's fellow Guardians' reaction to the three-run blast.

Guardians bench reacts to the a home run by Lane Thomas
Oct 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Guardians players celebrate after outfielder Lane Thomas (not pictured) hits a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Lane Thomas celebrates with his teammates after a home run
Cleveland Guardians center fielder Lane Thomas (8) celebrates after batting a 3-run home run against Detroit Tigers during the first inning of Game 1 of ALDS at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio on Saturday, Oct. 5, 2024. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Lane Thomas celebrates with his teammates after a home run
Oct 5, 2024; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Guardians outfielder Lane Thomas (8) celebrates with teammates after hitting a three-run home run against the Detroit Tigers in the first inning in game one of the ALDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Progressive Field. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images / Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Saturday was an incredible day full of passion and emotion from both the Guardians and their fans. Thomas' homer is certainly going to be a highlight that gets replayed for days to come in the city.

However, the job isn't finished yet. Cleveland still needs to win two more games to advance to the ALCS.

