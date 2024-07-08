Cleveland Guardians Linked To Bold Trade for Rays' Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians continue to win baseball games and prove that they are a legitimate World Series contender.
With the MLB trade deadline just a few weeks away, the Guardians are becoming a team to watch. A move or two to fill some needs would make them an even more dangerous World Series threat.
One area that Cleveland could use help is in the starting rotation. Adding another quality arm for the stretch run of the regular season and the postseason would be a wise investment.
Yahoo! Sports recently took a look at the top potential trade target for each contender. When it came to the Guardians, they suggested a very intriguing player.
Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Zack Littell was the option that was listed for Cleveland.
"Zack Littell has shown he can be consistent since converting from reliever to starter in Tampa Bay. The Rays have already begun moving pieces, trading Aaron Civale to the Brewers this week, and could do the same with Littell. The Guardians have always been a place where pitchers could get better, and after being adequate in Tampa, Littell may be the type of under-the-radar piece the Guardians have made into a staple in their rotation."
Throughout the course of the 2024 season thus far, Littell has started 18 games. He has compiled a 3-6 record to go along with a 4.44 ERA, a 1.37 WHIP, a 5.4 K/BB ratio, and has completed 95.1 innings.
Littell isn't a bonafide star, but he's a good arm in the backend of the rotation. That is the kind of target that the Guardians should be looking to acquire.
Another reason that Littell would be an intriguing target for Cleveland is the fact that he has another year of control left on his contract. Littell would be an addition for 2025 as well, not just 2024.
While he isn't a flashy player, Littell is the kind of piece that can add to an overall championship contending roster. He also wouldn't cost the premium price that a piece like Garrett Crochet would require.
Expect to hear more rumors about the Guardians in the coming days. They are going to be a buyer and a starting pitcher is clearly a priority.