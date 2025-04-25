Cleveland Guardians-Boston Red Sox Series Opener Rained Out
The Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox were supposed to open a three-game series on Friday evening, but game one has been postponed due to inclement weather in the Cleveland area.
The team announced the update about an hour before the game started: to make up for Friday's rained-out game, the teams will play a split doubleheader on Saturday, April 26.
Friday's rescheduled game will start at 1:10 p.m., with gates opening at noon. Saturday's originally scheduled game will start at 6:10 p.m., with doors for the second game opening at 5:00 p.m.
The organization revealed these details for fans who initially had tickets for Friday night's series opener:
"Fans holding tickets dated April 25 can use their exact same ticket to enter the 1:10 p.m. game on April 26 and do not have to exchange (they will not be able to attend the night game unless they hold a ticket for that game as well)."
While rainouts are never fun, postponing the game before it even started was the right call.
Rain started falling a few hours before the first pitch was scheduled, and precipitation was forecast for the entire night: the rain wasn't going to clear out.
One positive aspect of Friday's postponed game is that Cleveland's thin bullpen now gets consecutive rest days with the Guardians also being off Thursday.
Hopefully, this means the Guardians' pitching staff will be fully rested for what will be a long Saturday of baseball.
