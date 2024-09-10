Cleveland Guardians Bullpen On Historic Pace

Cleveland Baseball Insider

The Cleveland Guardians bullpen could have the lowest team-ERA in almost a decade.

Jun 30, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Cleveland Guardians pitcher Emmanuel Clase (48) prepares to throw a pitch during the eighth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Guardians have easily had the best bullpen in MLB since the start of the season. Cleveland has a dominant 63-2 record when they're leading after the sixth inning and is 73-0 when having the lead after the eighth inning.

One of the most impressive parts of this is that there isn't necessarily one pitcher carrying the entire team. Yes, Emmanuel Clase has been the best reliever in baseball this season, but he can't pitch the final three innings of a game.

It's a team effort and nothing shows that better then this stat.

StatMuse Baseball pointed out that Cleveland's team-reliever ERA heading into Monday night's action was 2.77. If they keep up with this pace until the end of the season, then it'll be the lowest bullpen ERA since the Pittsburgh Pirates had a team ERA of 2.67 ERA following the 2015 season.

Obvioulsy, Clase has the lowest ERA on the team with a 0.68. However, other pitchers such as Hunter Gaddis (1.53 ERA), Tim Herrin (2.03 ERA), and Cade Smith (2.12 ERA) have done their part of helping the entire team average down.

This Guardians bullpen is something special. It's not often that a reliever such as Clase is a legitimate contender to win the Cy Young, and other pitchers in the bullpen are posting or near two ERA this late in the season..

This group is certainly putting up historic numbers. However, can the Guardians rely on their bullpen when the lights are shining the brightest in the playoffs?

