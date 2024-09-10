Guardians Chasing Key Playoff Position Down The Stretch
The 2024 MLB season is in its closing stages. There are only a few more weeks of the regular season, and then there are the playoffs.
We're starting to get an idea of which teams we'll see in the postseason this year. However, which matchups that'll take in the Wild Card round and where each team seeds is still up in the air.
It's certainly starting to look like the Cleveland Guardians, in some capacity, will be participating in this year's postseason. Especially as they're creating some separation in their division, with both the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins struggling over the past few weeks.
However, Cleveland can't stay content with just winning the AL Central.
As of Tuesday, the Guardians are still chasing a key playoff position and remain in play for the American League's top seed.
The other contenders for the one seed are the Baltimore Orioles and the New York Yankees.
If the season ended today, then the Yankees would have the top seed as they have a record of 83-61 (.576 winning percentage). However, the Orioles and Guardians are less than two games back from taking that spot as their own. Baltimore currently has an 82-63 record, and Cleveland has an 82-62 record.
Cleveland will need a little help from New York's opposition to be the top seed. The Yankees own the tie-breaker against the Guardians in the event both teams end with the same record.
Luckily for Cleveland, the Yankees and Orioles are due to play each other one more time in the penultimate series of the season, which could have postseason ramifications across the league.
The number-one seed would be a huge advantage for the Guardians. Whichever team has the top seed gets a bye in the Wild Card round. This allows them to set up their rotation in any order they want for their upcoming opponent.
Cleveland still needs to take one game at a time. However, keeping the one-seed in the back of their mind could give the team a little extra motivation down the stretch.