Guardians City Connect Uniforms Unveiled
Cleveland Guardians fans have been waiting to get their own City Connect jersey ever since Nike took over as the main jersey partner of Major League Baseball.
Cleveland was one of the last teams to get their own unique uniform, but the Guardians finally had their design unveiled on Sunday night.
Here’s a look at the jersey unveil video narrated by Cleveland native Kid Kudi.
The jersey is overall pretty simple when compared to other team’s City Connect uniforms. It’s a safe design inspired by the city of Cleveland and the organization's history.
The main connection to the city has to do with the city's famous "Guardians of Traffic" statues which the team is named after and are located right outside of Progressive Field. The script “CLE” on the front is reminiscent of the art deco style in which the statues are which the team name was inspired.
The main color way on the jersey's is similar to the classic red and navy the team has worn for many years. However, the cream colored pants are reminiscent of the Sunday jerseys the team wore from 2008-16.
Probably the best part of these jerseys is that they don’t have dark-colored pants. This was a trend a lot of the early City Connect uniforms had such as the Los Angeles Dodgers and Colorado Rockies. But now even both those teams have opted to wear the top of their jerseys with white pants.
The first time the Guardians will wear these uniforms on the field is May 17 when Cleveland welcomes their division rival Minnesota Twins.