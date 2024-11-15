Cleveland Guardians Closer Wins Impressive MLB Award
The Cleveland Guardians have always been known for their starting pitching factory. However, it was their bullpen in 2024 that routinely won them games and led them to another American League Central crown and playoff appearance.
At the back end of that bullpen was closer Emmanuel Clase, who put together one of the most dominant regular seasons we've seen from a reliever in recent memory.
It's only fitting that Clase won American League Reliever of the Year during Thursday night's MLB Awards show. This is his second time winning the award, the last time coming after the 2022 season.
Clase finished the regular season with a 0.61 ERA, 0.659 WHIP, 2.23 FIP, and a 674 ERA+. The Guardians' pitcher also led the AL in saves (47) for the third straight season.
This award caps off an overall historic season for Cleveland's closer.
On August 30, Clase became Cleveland's all-time saves leader in just his fourth season in this role. He also became the fourth pitcher in MLB history to record multiple All-Star Game saves. The other pitchers to do that during their careers are Mariano Rivera (four), Dennis Eckersley (three), and Bruce Sutter (two).
Unfortunately, what fans may remember most from Clase's 2024 season was his postseason struggles, including giving up three home runs in clutch moments.
However, we have to remember that this award is for Clase's regular-season performance, and nothing should diminish what he accomplished during the 162-game marathon.
Stephen Vogt believes that Clase's postseason struggles could motivate him to be even better in 2025. Given this recent award and stats, that's a scary thought for opposing hitters.