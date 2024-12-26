Guardians Could Bolster Rotation By Signing This Veteran Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians had a lot of questions about their starting rotation coming into the offseason. The front office has addressed some of those issues, and the rotation is beginning to come together for the 2025 season.
However, this roster could still use a proven veteran arm to slot in the back side of the rotation. That's why signing free agent RHP Spencer Turnbull could be a wise decision for the front office.
Turnbull appeared in 17 games last season and posted a 2.65 ERA, 1.049 WHIP, and a 154 ERA+. There's an argument to be made that he was one of the most underrated pitchers in MLB during the 2024 season.
The Guardians have a full bullpen, so if they were going to sign Turnbull, it would likely be in a starter role. Thankfully, that's actually where Turnbull was at his best last season.
The righty made seven starts and posted a 1.78 ERA and a 0.849 WHIP in those appearances.
With stats as good as Turnbull's, it's a little shocking that no one has signed him to a deal yet. However, some organizations may be concerned about the right lat strain, which caused him to miss the end of the regular season.
The Guardians did a fantastic job helping Matthew Boyd and, to a lesser degree, Alex Cobb return to form after their injuries, so this should give them confidence that they can help Turnbull as well.
This injury factor, on top of the projected one-year, $5 million contract FanGraphs projects, makes Turnbull an intriguing candidate for Cleveland to spend some money on this winter.