Cleveland Guardians Could Consider Pursuing Cubs' Longtime Star
The Cleveland Guardians are one of the best teams in baseball this season and are without a doubt World Series contenders. While the team is focused entirely on winning a championship, the front office is likely already preparing for the upcoming offseason.
Whether the team is able to win the World Series or not, the Guardians will want to keep their window open. They have one big question that needs to be answered first and foremost.
Shane Bieber, the team's star starting pitcher, is set to hit free agency. It seems likely that Cleveland will try to bring him back, but there will be competition for his services. Even if they do bring him back, adding pieces to the rotation should be of interest.
If they do want to add a bargain bin free agent that could make a big impact, a longtime Chicago Cubs' star could make sense.
Kyle Hendricks is likely to end up leaving the Cubs this offseason. He has had a rough 2024 season, but that will simply drive down his value a bit.
Could the Guardians consider targeting one of the players that was a part of beating them back in 2016 in the World Series?
During the 2024 MLB season so far, Hendricks has started 17 games and appearing in 22. He was removed from the rotation earlier this season due to poor play, but then made his return back to the rotation.
He has compiled a 3-10 record to go along with a 6.35 ERA, a 1.42 WHIP, a 2.5 K/BB ratio, and 96.1 innings pitched.
Obviously, those numbers aren't good. However, his price tag will be cheap enough to make a one-year deal worth it. Cleveland should seriously consider this option.
At 34 years old, it is very possible that Hendricks will never be able to get back to being a quality starter. That being said, it is also possible that he could bounce back strong in 2025.
As the Guardians look to win a World Series, they'll need to get crafty with their moves. They've never been big spenders, so pursuing a player like Hendricks could make sense.