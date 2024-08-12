Cleveland Guardians Could Consider This Elite Pitcher in MLB Offseason
The Cleveland Guardians are currently 69-49 coming into Monday night's game against the Chicago Cubs. They are one of the best teams in baseball and are currently an elite World Series contender.
Keeping that in mind, it is never too early to begin looking ahead at the offseason.
At this point in time, the Guardians are appear to have opened up what should be a decent-sized championship window. They have enough youth on the roster that should keep developing and help the team remain in contention.
That being said, Cleveland will also need to be smart with their offseason moves.
One major need during the offseason will be trying to add quality starting pitching. Shane Bieber is set to hit free agency and teh franchise would love to bring him back, but even if they do they could use another arm to join him at the top of the rotation.
Assuming they are interested in bringing in a key piece for the rotation, Yusei Kikuchi could be an ideal option.
During the 2024 season so far split between the Toronto Blue Jays and Houston Astros, Kikuchi has started in 24 games. He has compiled a 5-9 record to go along with a 4.62 ERA, a 1.33 WHIP, 149 strikeouts, 36 walks, and 126.2 innings pitched.
Kikuchi is currently 33 years old and could be a solid option on a two or three-year deal for the Guardians.
Of course, as fans know, Cleveland is not usually a big spender. Going after a name like Kikuchi would cost less than some of the other names on the market. However, he would not come super cheap.
If the Guardians end up being close to a championship this season, could they get a bit more aggressive during the offseason? Should they choose to go that route, Kikuchi would be even more of a realistic option.
It will be interesting to see what the front office chooses to do this offseason. The team is very close to a World Series and if they don't make it this year, they should strongly consider getting aggressive during the offseason.
Adding a piece like Kikuchi would fill a major need and would help them towards their ultimate goal of a championship.