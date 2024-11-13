Guardians Could Lose Two Players to Division Rival
The Cleveland Guardians are a team that no one knows what to expect from during the MLB offseason.
Usually, the Guardians are not willing to spend money during free agency. However, they were just one series win away from the World Series. Could that make them get more aggressive this time around?
Not only does Cleveland have decisions to make about who they may or may not try to target to bring in, they also have in-house free agents that they need to make decisions on.
Two key names to keep an eye on will be starting pitchers Shane Bieber and Matthew Boyd. Both players are pieces that the Guardians would likely prefer to keep. While they would likely prefer to bring them back, there are other teams who will have interest as well.
Emma Lingan of Motor City Bengals has suggested that the Detroit Tigers could look to poach either Bieber or Boyd away from Cleveland.
Bieber is one of the most intriguing names on the free agency market this offseason. He is coming off of Tommy John surgery, but when he's healthy he is one of the most talented starters in the league.
Honestly, the Guardians have to figure out a way to bring him back. Having an elite ace would have made a huge difference for Cleveland in the playoffs.
As for Boyd, he was signed during the season and ended up becoming a key contributor for the Guardians. He made eight starts in the regular season, going 2-2 with a 2.72 ERA, a 1.13 WHIP, a 3.5 K/BB ratio, and 39.2 innings pitched.
Both players would be great fits for Cleveland next season. The hope is that they find a way to retain them.
Losing them to a division rival like the Tigers, who are becoming a major threat themselves, would be a tough pill to swallow.
All of that being said, it will be interesting to see what the Guardians end up doing this offseason. Fans are hoping to see the franchise get aggressive and pursue a World Series with an all-in approach, but expectations should be tempered.