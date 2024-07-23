Cleveland Guardians Could Trade For Playoff-Tested All-Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians' need for starting pitching was on full display Monday night, as Carlos Carrasco was shelled for six runs in 5.1 innings during a loss to the Detroit Tigers.
Funny thing about it is that Carrasco had actually been one of the Guardians' "better" starters of late.
The good news is that Cleveland still has a week before the July 30 MLB trade deadline, meaning it has ample time to make some moves to address its weak spots.
While the Guardians definitely need bats, too, it's been clear as day all season long that their starting rotation is their biggest hole (a gaping one), so we should absolutely expect them to be in the market for an arm or two between now and the end of the month.
But who can Cleveland target?
Zack Meisel of The Athletic has posed some interesting possibilities, such as Texas Rangers right-hander Nathan Eovaldi.
Eovaldi is a two-time All-Star and a two-time World Series champion, so not only is he a skilled hurler, but he is battle-tested.
The 34-year-old has gone 6-4 with a 3.34 ERA across 17 starts in 2024, allowing 80 hits while registering 94 strikeouts over 99 innings of work.
Both of his All-Star appearances have come within the last four seasons, as he made his first trip to the midsummer classic with the Boston Red Sox in 2021 and earned another All-Star selection in his debut campaign with the Rangers last year.
Not only did Eovaldi make the All-Star Game in 2023, but he also helped lead Texas to a World Series title (he won a championship with the Red Sox in 2018, as well).
To say that Eovaldi has been brilliant in the postseason would be an understatement.
The Houston native has gone 9-3 with a 3.05 ERA through 17 playoff starts, surrendering 65 hits while fanning 82 batters across 79.2 frames. He also boasts a 1.042 WHIP throughout that time.
Eovaldi is one of the few examples of regularly modest players who actually elevate their performance on the biggest of stages, as he owns a lifetime 4.05 ERA during the regular season.
It should be noted that Eovaldi has a $20 million vesting option for 2025 that becomes a player option if he hits 300 innings between 2023 and 2024 (he appears to be on his way to doing that). If the option vests, Eovaldi would likely decline it in search of a multi-year deal, so the Guardians probably wouldn't have any obligation to the righty behind this season.
Of course, Eovaldi's availability will depend on whether or not the Rangers decide to sell. They are just four games out of first place in the AL West, but they are only 48-52.