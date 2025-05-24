Cleveland Guardians Dominant Reliever Is Only Getting Better
The Cleveland Guardians' reliever group continues to be one of the best in baseball. However, they've also been one of the most taxed groups.
The Guardians' bullpen has already thrown 182.1 innings, the eighth-most in the American League. This workload means there are nights when certain pitchers just aren't available.
With Cade Smith and Tim Herrin unavailable on Friday, Hunter Gaddis was asked to pitch 2.0 innings.
Not only did he throw a season-high in pitches, but Gaddis threw 2.0 flawless innings en route to Cleveland's second straight win over the Detroit Tigers.
Gaddis was one of the Guardians' best relievers in 2024 and currently has a 0.86 ERA and a 1.14 WHIP, but Stephen Vogt identified an area where he thinks the right-hander is only getting better.
"I think just the command. The fastball has a lot more life this year than it did last year. The velo is about the same but a lot more [vertical break] to it," said Vogt after the game.
"But just the command of that slider. He's got the changeup every now and then when he needs it, but his command of that slider is really what the separator is."
Gaddis has thrown his slider for strikes in 34.8 percent of his pitches, and his slider currently has a whiff rate of 41.0 percent.
The Guardians are lucky to have so many amazing relievers in their bullpen, but Vogt and the coaching staff will continue to prioritize giving players the necessary rest, so they're fresh throughout the season.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Receive Brutal Ben Lively Injury Update
MORE: Guardians Activate Playoff Hero From Injured List In Recent Roster Moves
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Blasted for Contentious Offseason Moves
MORE: Is This Cleveland Guardians Slugger Finally Turning The Corner?
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Pitcher 'Stepped Up' In Win Over Twins