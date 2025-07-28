Guardians Drop Team Statement Amid Recent Emmanuel Clase News
The Cleveland Guardians received news on Monday that their superstar closer, Emmanuel Clase, has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave in relation to MLB’s sports-betting investigation. The leave will run through August 31.
Shortly after this news broke, the Guardians organization released a statement about the current situation.
It read:
“The Guardians have been notified by Major League Baseball that as part of their sports betting investigation Emmanuel Clase has been placed on non-disciplinary paid leave per an agreement with the Players Association. We have been informed that no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted.The Guardians are not permitted to comment further at this time, and will respect the league's confidential investigative process as we continue to fully cooperate,”
The key takeaway from this statement is that “no additional players or club personnel are expected to be impacted,” but many questions remain unanswered regarding the investigation. All of those unknowns will have answers in time.
Of course, Guardians starter Luis Ortiz is also under investigation by MLB and on non-disciplinary paid leave through August 31.
So far in 2025, Clase has appeared in 48 games, boasting a 3.23 ERA and a 1.23 WHIP, with 24 saves. Over the last month, the right-hander has looked like his elite self since June 1, recording a 2.83 FIP.
It will be interesting to see what happens once MLB fully completes its investigation into the Guardians' all-time leaders in saves.
Read More Cleveland Guardians Coverage
MORE: REPORT: Guardians' Emmanuel Clase Under Gambling Investigation
MORE: Cleveland Guardians Star Receives Compelling Trade Deadline Update
MORE: 3 Bold Cleveland Guardians Trade Deadline Predictions
MORE: Guardians Predicted to Swing Rare Deadline Trade With AL Central Rival
MORE: Guardians Skipper Gets Honest About Series Loss vs. Royals