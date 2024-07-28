Cleveland Guardians Emerging As Top Trade Destination for Star Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are heading into the 2024 MLB trade deadline with a couple of needs to address.
One of the main needs is to acquire a starting pitcher to beef up the rotation. Another need would be to try and acquire another impact outfielder.
When it comes to a starting pitcher, there are quite a few potential fits that the Guardinas could pursue. They are emerging as a top contender to acquire one star pitcher from the Detroit Tigers.
That pitcher is none other than 28-year-old starter Jack Flaherty.
MLB.com has named Cleveland as one of the top potential destinations for Flaherty. There were two other destinations mentioned as well, with those teams being the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres.
Flaherty is a player that is widely expected to be moved ahead of the deadline. He has put together a strong 2024 season and would not break the bank due to being a rental option.
In 18 starts this season, Flaherty has compiled a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched.
Those numbers show exactly why the Guardians should try to acquire him. He would instantly take their rotation to the next level. Assuming the price is right, he should be at the very top of their wishlist.
Should they be unable to get Flaherty, there are a couple of other starters that could make sense. Both Jameson Taillon and Tyler Anderson could be ideal fits for Cleveland.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors surrounding the Guardians leading up to the trade deadline. They would like to acquire a couple of pieces to enhance their chances of competing for a championship.
Fans should keep a very close eye on Flaherty. Right now, Cleveland appears to be one of the most likely teams to pull off a trade for him.