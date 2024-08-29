Cleveland Guardians' Star Earns Endorsement From Former Cy Young Candidate
Cleveland Guardians closer Emmanuel Clase is enjoying a phenomenal season, boasting a microscopic 0.58 ERA and 0.674 WHIP while racking up a league-leading 39 saves.
But will it be enough for Clase to seriously contend for the American League Cy Young award?
From a historical perspective, no.
Just ask former Baltimore Orioles and New York Yankees reliever Zack Britton, who posted very similar numbers to Clase back in 2016 but finished fourth in Cy Young voting.
However, Britton is hoping for a different result for Clase and gave the Guardians star his stamp of approval.
“From somebody who has been there, and understands relieving nowadays and the pressure of that, it’s beyond impressive," Britton said of Clase, via Zack Meisel of The Athletic. "It’s a special thing to watch.”
Britton pitched to the tune of a 0.54 ERA and led the American League with 47 saves in 2016. He also registered a minuscule 0.836 WHIP. It still wasn't enough to land him the Cy Young award.
The last relief pitcher to take home the honor was Los Angeles Dodgers closer Eric Gagne, who posted a 1.20 ERA and rattled off 55 saves in 2003.
No reliever has even finished in the top three of Cy Young voting since Los Angeles Angels closer Francisco Rodriguez in 2008. The last relief pitcher to finish in the top five was Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen in 2017.
Clearly, Clase is fighting an uphill battle, and chances are, he won't come out on top. But perhaps he will be able to do enough to lead Cleveland to its first World Series championship since 1948.