Cleveland Guardians Fans React To Travis Bazzana No. 1 Overall Pick
The Cleveland Guardians have made their decision on who to take at No. 1 overall. Travis Bazzana, the standout infielder from Oregon State, is the newest member of the Guardians.
Bazzana was widely speculated as the likely pick. However, he did face some late competition throughout the process.
Despite other players offering intriguing potential as well, Bazzana was the pick that Cleveland settled on to be a big-time cornerstone for their future.
During the 2024 college baseball season with the Beavers, he put up big-time numbers. In 60 games, he ended up hitting .407/.568/.911 to go along with 28 home runs and 66 RBI.
There is no question that the Guardians are getting a future star with this pick. He is the complete package. If he reaches his full potential, he will become one of the best infielders in baseball, although there is a chance that Cleveland could look to switch his position.
Bazzana is going to be very fun to watch develop over the next few years. Hopefully, in a few years, he'll either already be in the big leagues, or about to make the leap up.
Some fans may have wanted other prospects, but Bazzana was without a doubt the best player available. The Guardians made the right choice. Bazzana has the potential to become the an elite player at the MLB level and Cleveland should be excited about their new addition.