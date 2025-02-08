Guardians Former Top Prospect Could Fight For Opening Day Roster Spot
The Cleveland Guardians had a busy offseason with roster transactions but didn't address the position group that arguably needed it most: the outfield.
Steven Kwan is a lock in left field, but there are plenty of unknowns after that. Can Lane Thomas be an everyday player? How will Jhonkensy Noel and Will Brennan look? When will Chase DeLauter make his big league debut?
This could pave the path for one of Cleveland's former top prospects to fight for a spot on the Guardians Opening Day roster during Spring Training.
George Valera was DFA'd early this offseason but re-signed with the organization after clearing waivers and will be with the Major League team during Spring Training as a non-roster invite.
At one point, Valera was considered one of the top prospects in Cleveland's organization. However, multiple injuries hurt his development. But at 24 years old, Valera's story isn't fully written yet.
He still has plenty of potential as a power hitter, as demonstrated during his time in the Minor Leagues. In 2024, Valera hit 17 home runs and 15 doubles with an OPS of .789.
Cleveland managers also believe that Valera could be fighting for a spot on the roster this spring.
"Vogt says he's healthy enough to compete for a spot this spring. He has yet to make his debut, but after six seasons in the Minors, he may not have much left to prove before he gets a chance," per MLB.com's Mandy Bell.
Given Valera's injury history and concern about his swing-and-miss rate, he still has a lot to overcome to make it to the Major Leagues.
However, if Valera makes a strong impression during Spring Training and Cleveland's other options leave something to be desired, there is a world where he could force the Guardians to make an interesting roster decision heading into Opening Day.
