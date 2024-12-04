Guardians Front Office Provides Injury Update On Elite Pitching Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians desperately need more starting pitching on the roster, especially after reports revealed that Matthew Boyd will not return to the organization and will sign with the Chicago Cubs instead.
Cleveland's 10th-ranked prospect, Daniel Espino, is one player that the organization would love to have at the major league level next season. However, he still has a ways to go in his injury rehab.
Justin Lada of Next Year In Cle and Locked On Guardians interviewed Cleveland assistant GM James Harris. Lada asked Harris about Espino's rehab and the possibility of him pitching in 2025.
Here's what Harris had to say:
"If you know Daniel, you know, he's going to come every single day and give his best effort towards getting healthy. We want him to be healthy and he wants to be as healthy as he possibly can. He's starting a throwing program now. As far as projection for 2025, we won't know until earlier in the year but he's starting that throwing program now, and so far so good."
Heading into the 2023 season, MLB Pipeline regarded Espino as the Guardian's top prospect. He was supposed to be part of the next wave of young Cleveland starters, which included Tanner Bibee, Gavin Williams, and Logan Allen.
However, multiple injuries and setbacks stunted his development and major league debut. Espino's latest injury occurred in March 2024. He underwent shoulder surgery and didn't throw a pitch in last year's minor league season.
Harris's statement that Espino is starting a throwing program is encouraging news, but it does sound like he still has a long way to go before being back on the mound.
While it would be great to see Espino on the mound for the Guardians next year, his primary focus right now should not be staying healthy so he can have a long, big-league career.