The Cleveland Guardians were shutout in their series opener at home against the Houston Astros on Thursday night. They had a tough go to start with Justin Verlander on the mound as the young squad struggled to get a hit.

Verlander's final line was six innings, two hits, one walk, and five strikeouts to push the club to their 69th win of the season.

Zach Plesac was on the mound for the Guardians and was relieved in the fifth by Nick Sandlin. Plesac had allowed four runs on the night to give the Astros the 4-0 lead with a final line of 4.1 innings pitched, seven hits, five walks, and four hits.

Still down a starter while Aaron Civale rehabs his way back to the club, the Guardians went from Sandlin to close out the fifth, to Bryan Shaw in the sixth, and Kirk McCarty ate up the final three innings.

McCarty allowed three hits and two runs in the seventh -- both of which were solo home runs, to give the Astros the 6-0 advantage. Houston finished with 11 hits on the night.

As for the Guardians, offensively, there wasn't much to write home about. Steven Kwan's hit streak was extended to 18 games with a single in the eighth, and Josh Naylor and Austin Hedges each had a knock to contribute to the club's three hits on the night.

Tomorrow's probable pitcher will be RHP Hunter Gaddis, another MLB debut for the Guardians and LHP Framber Valdez (9-4, 2.80) will start for the Astros. McCarty was optioned to Columbus with a move on the 40-man coming soon.

