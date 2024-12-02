Guardians Identified As Fit For Compelling Free Agent Outfielder
The Cleveland Guardians need more production from their outfield position group as a whole.
Maybe someone already on the roster takes a jump in 2025, but with a window of contention seemingly opening for the Guardians, the front office may want to look for a proven big league bat to add to the lineup.
The Athletic put together a list of the top free agents. On their ranking, San Diego Padres free agent outfielder Jurickson Profar is the 17th-best option on the market. They also identified the Guardians as a fit for him.
Profar, 31, is coming off a breakout season in which he was an All-Star for the first time in his career. He posted a season slash line of .280/.380/.459 with an OPS of .839. These numbers include 24 home runs, 85 RBI, and 29 doubles.
While Profar may be a tremendous hitter, he doesn't have the same reputation on defense. He finished the 2024 season in just the seventh percentile in outs above average and had a fielding run value of negative seven.
Profar spent most of his time in left field during the 2024 season. In the event the Guardians do sign the 31-year-old, they could either move him to center field or have him spend time in right with Steven Kwan locking up left.
While Profar would be tremendous hitter to add to Cleveland's lineup, it certainly seems like the veteran has found a home in San Diego.
In an interview with MLB.com, Profar said, "I want to be here. This team, I think they have all the things to win a World Series. Mike Shildt built a beautiful thing here. Hopefully, I'm part of it."
It may be difficult for the Guardians to convince Profar to come to Cleveland if he already has his eyes set on returning to the Padres. But that doesn't mean they can't try signing him or offering him a deal.