Guardians Insider Suggests Surprise Nominee Could Start Season At 2B
The Cleveland Guardians have a lot to figure out during Spring Training.
The biggest question remaining for this team is who will start the season at second base and keep it warm for the organization's No. 1 ranked prospect, Travis Bazzana.
Terry Pluto, Guardians beat writer for Cleveland.com, wrote in a recent column that his best guess is "[Angel] Martinez or perhaps Gabriel Arias opens at second base."
As Pluto also notes, "I asked Guards manager Stephen Vogt about Martinez at a recent press conference. Vogt mentioned Martinez in connection with positions. I have heard he likes Martinez — a lot. While the 22-year-old Martinez played mostly center field in Cleveland last year, the position he's played the most in his minor league career is second base."
Martinez hasn't been as popular as Arias or Juan Brito as a possible candidate in fan discussions this offseason, but Cleveland should give him a chance if the 23-year-old puts together a solid Spring Training.
Martinez already has 151 major league at-bats under his belt, and he put together a stellar stretch when he was initially called up last season. He also came up through the organization as a middle infielder and has taken reps at second base over the offseason.
No one is going to replicate what Andres Gimenez was able to accomplish on defense at second base, but recreating his offensive output isn't too tough of a task.
If Martinez is swinging a hot bat during Spring Training, which is something he did last year, then it wouldn't be a surprise at all to see him get the first opportunity on the right side of the infield.