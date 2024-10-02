Guardians Issue Major Injury Update About Starting Pitcher
The Cleveland Guardians are waiting to find out who they will face in the ALDS. Thankfully, they were able to secure a top-two seed in the American League and give themselves time to rest up and prepare for playoff baseball.
One major question mark about their upcoming playoff series is whether or not veteran starting pitcher Alex Cobb will be able to get back on the mound.
Cobb, who has been dealing with a blister on his pitching hand, has been working hard to get back on the mound. The Guardians could really use him if he can get back on time.
Stephen Vogt, the team's manager, recently spoke out with an injury update about Cobb.
“The only update on Alex is that he’s trending really well. He threw off the mound today and then he’ll be throwing a sim game, I believe on Thursday.”
While it was a very vague and short update, it's one that offers hope.
Vogt stating that Cobb is "trending really well" is a very positive sign. It suggests that there's at least a chance that the starter pitcher could be on the mound for the team very soon.
After being acquired by Cleveland ahead of the MLB trade deadline, Cobb ended up making three regular season starts. He went 2-1 in those outings to go along with a 2.76 ERA, a 1.04 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio, and 16.1 innings pitched.
When he was able to pitch, he played very well. The Guardians are going to need him if they want to make a run in the postseason.
At 36 years old, Cobb could also be playing for a job moving forward with the team. Cleveland will need starting pitchers for next season and could consider re-signing Cobb if he can get healthy and pitch well in the playoffs. That is clearly what he's aiming to do.
Hopefully, we'll have an even more positive update about Cobb in the near future. Ideally, he'll be able to take the mound during their ALDS playoff series and make a positive impact for the Guardians.