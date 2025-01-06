Guardians Slugger Gets Impressive Ranking Among Top Rookies
From homering during his first at-bat to smoking a game-tying moonshot in the ninth inning of an ALDS game, Jhonkensy Noel had a memorable rookie season with the Cleveland Guardians.
He was precisely what the team needed when they called him up from Triple-A: a power threat in the middle of the lineup.
MLB Network recognized the impact Noel had on the Guardians and ranked him as the 13th-best rookie of the 2024 season.
Noel was ranked higher than some of baseball's more well-known young talent, such as Junior Caminero (Tampa Bay Rays), Jared Jones (Pittsburgh Pirates), James Wood (Washington Nationals), and Michael Busch (Chicago Cubs).
This is a pretty impressive position, considering Noel wasn't considered a high-ranked prospect coming into the season. He was given an opportunity and ran with it.
In 67 games (179 at-bats), Noel hit .218/.288/.486 with an OPS of .774. These numbers include seven doubles, 13 home runs, and 28 RBI.
Now, the question turns to whether Noel can repeat this production, or even build on it, in his first full season with the Guardians.
There certainly is still some room for improvement for Noel. His swing-and-miss tendencies were still an issues at times at the major league level. Noel had a strikeout rate of 31.8 percent.
He has to clean some of this up if he wants to be an everyday player.
Noel is in line to receive quite a bit of at-bats right out of the gate. He will likely see most of his playing time in right field, but he could also be Cleveland's designated hitter on some occasions, and he could even see some time at first base as well.
After a successful rookie campaign, the 2025 season is when Noel could really make the jump to being one of the most feared power hitters in baseball.