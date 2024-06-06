Guardians’ José Ramírez Achieved This 2024 MLB First In 4-3 Loss To Royals
On Thursday afternoon, the Cleveland Guardians had a 3-1 lead over the Kansas City Royals through four innings.
However, Kansas City plated two runs in the sixth inning and one more in the eighth, as Cleveland ultimately fell by a final score of 4-3.
While the Guardians suffered their 21st defeat of the season, the team still remains four games ahead of the Royals in the American League Central Division race. Also, one of Cleveland’s players entered a league of his own in 2024 with his offensive performance on Thursday.
By driving in a pair of runs, third baseman José Ramírez became the first MLB player this season to reach 60 RBI.
His first RBI was courtesy of a powerful swing in the bottom of the third inning. The five-time All-Star led off the half-inning with a solo home run, which broke a 1-1 tie. This was Ramírez’s 17th home run of the year, which broke a tie with teammate Josh Naylor for the Guardians lead.
Then, with two outs in the bottom of the fourth, Ramírez delivered with runners on the corners. His infield single extended Cleveland’s advantage to 3-1, and gave him his 60th RBI of the season.
The 31-year-old has hit very well this season with runners in scoring position. His .387 batting average in this situation ranks 10th among qualified MLB hitters, and his 38 RBI rank tied for fourth. His Guardians teammate Andrés Giménez leads qualified MLB hitters with a .411 batting average with runners in scoring position.
Up next, Cleveland will begin an eight-game road trip with a matchup against the Miami Marlins on Friday night at 7:10 p.m.