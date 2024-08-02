Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez Achieves Yet Another Amazing Feat
Cleveland Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez recently passed Albert Belle for second on the franchise's all-time home run list. Then, on Thursday night, he achieved another little personal feat: e homered for the third straight game for the first time since 2021.
Ramirez smashed his 28th long ball of the season in the Guardians' 10-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles, giving him four dingers over the last four games (he left the yard twice against the Detroit Tigers this past Monday).
“You’ve got to watch every single at-bat he’s up there,” said Cleveland manager Stephen Vogt, via The Associated Press. “You better be watching because he’s going to do something special.”
Ramirez is slashing .278/330/.542 on the year and has driven in 90 runs. He also made his sixth All-Star appearance.
While the 31-year-old probably doesn't stand much of a chance of catching New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge in the American League MVP race at this point, Ramirez has unquestionably been one of the most valuable players in baseball this season.
Ramirez has spearheaded the Guardians' surprising, spectacular 2024 campaign, with Cleveland boasting baseball's best record at 66-42.
The Dominican native also has a chance of setting some career highs for himself, specifically in home runs (39) and RBI (126).
There is still plenty of time left in the regular season for Ramirez to shatter those marks.
The Guardians are suddenly surging, having won four straight and seven of their last nine games overall. They will battle the Orioles in the second game of their four-game set Friday evening.