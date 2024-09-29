Guardians Superstar Joins Elite List With Historic Home Run
Jose Ramirez is chasing history as the regular season comes to a close. The Cleveland Guardians superstar is trying to become just the seventh player in MLB history to record a 40/40 season (40 stolen bases and 40 home runs).
He got a little bit closer to that incredible milestone on Saturday night as J-Ram blasted a two-run home run off old for Justin Verlander.
This was Ramirez's 39th homer of the season, and while he's still short of the 40/40 club, he still joined an elite list of players with this hit.
Ramirez is now just the third player in MLB history who has 38+ home runs, 38+ doubles, and 40+ stolen bases in a single season. The other players who accomplished this feat were Shohei Ohtani (2024) and Alfonso Soriano (2022 and 2006), according to Sarah Langs.
This home run for Jose came on his first at-bat of the night against the Houston Astros. He went on to go 2-for-3 in the game, including a sacrifice fly and another double. Ramirez is now just one home run away from a 40/40 season, but could also find himself in an even more exclusive list.
If Ramirez can finish the season's final game with another home run and a double, he'll become the second player in MLB history to have a 40/40/40 season (home runs, stolen bases, doubles).
This would be the perfect way for Ramirez to cap off yet another season as arguably the best player in Cleveland franchise history. Whether you're a Guardians fan or just a baseball fan, tuning into Ramirez's at-bats on Sunday afternoon will be a must to see if he can make history.