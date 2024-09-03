Cleveland Guardians Star Joins Shohei Ohtani As Only Players To Do This in 2024
Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers is currently considered by many to be baseball's best all-around player and is easily the favorite to win the National League MVP this season. He's currently on a quest to become the first player in MLB history to record a 50/50 season (50 stolen bases and 50 home runs).
However, there is one player right behind Ohtani who is also making an incredible impact with their bat and their influence on the base paths. That's Cleveland Guardians' third baseman Jose Ramirez.
Heading into Tuesday night's action, Ohtani has 44 home runs and 46 stolen bases, while Ramirez has 34 home runs and 34 stolen bases. Ohtani and Ramirez are the only two players in baseball this season to have 30 or more stolen bases and 30 or more home runs, via Codify on X.
That includes Bobby Witt Jr. and Elly De La Cruz, who are each dangerous on the base paths and have a fair amount of pop in their game as well.
This stat truly shows that Ohtani and Ramirez are in a league of their own when it comes to their overall impact on offense. Either they blast a ball over the fence, or they get on base and immediately look to get themselves into scoring position for those hitting behind them.
Both players are generational talents, and we shouldn't take for granted what they do on the field. It's not every day that a player with that much power also has the speed to seemingly steal bags at will.