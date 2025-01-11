Guardians Infielder Named Team's Most MLB-Ready Prospect
The Cleveland Guardians have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and a recent poll from MLB executives confirmed this.
However, many of those prospects are still at the lower levels of the minors and likely won't make their big league debuts for several more years.
But the Guardians do have a few prospects who could get the call-up at the beginning of 2025.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of each team's most MLB-ready prospect entering the season and identified Juan Brito as the player who best fits this description.
"With Andrés Giménez traded to the Blue Jays, Brito should get a long look for the starting second base job this spring. He hit .256/.365/.443 with 40 doubles, 21 home runs, 84 RBI and 13 steals in 144 games at Triple-A last season, and the Guardians showed a willingness to roll with an inexperienced middle infielder when Brayan Rocchio won the shortstop job last year," wrote Reuter.
Reuter is spot-on with his selection and description of Brito as a player and potential.
Brito, 23, has been arguably Cleveland's best and most consistent minor league player ever since he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies following the 2022 season.
With Gimenez gone, he'll be right in the middle of the second base position battle during Spring Training and has a realistic chance to make the major league team heading into Opening Day.
It's not a question of whether Brito will make his MLB debut in 2025 but when the top prospect gets his shot at the big league level.