Guardians Infielder Named Team's Most MLB-Ready Prospect

Juan Brito could make an immediate impact for the Cleveland Guardians during the 2025 MLB season.

Tommy Wild

Mar 27, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Infielder Juan Brito fields a ball at second base during Columbus Clippers practice at Huntington Park.
Mar 27, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Infielder Juan Brito fields a ball at second base during Columbus Clippers practice at Huntington Park. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Cleveland Guardians have one of the best farm systems in baseball, and a recent poll from MLB executives confirmed this.

However, many of those prospects are still at the lower levels of the minors and likely won't make their big league debuts for several more years.

But the Guardians do have a few prospects who could get the call-up at the beginning of 2025.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently put together a list of each team's most MLB-ready prospect entering the season and identified Juan Brito as the player who best fits this description.

"With Andrés Giménez traded to the Blue Jays, Brito should get a long look for the starting second base job this spring. He hit .256/.365/.443 with 40 doubles, 21 home runs, 84 RBI and 13 steals in 144 games at Triple-A last season, and the Guardians showed a willingness to roll with an inexperienced middle infielder when Brayan Rocchio won the shortstop job last year," wrote Reuter.

Juan Brito (24) warms up at second base
Apr 3, 2024; Columbus, OH, USA; Columbus Clippers third baseman Juan Brito (24) warms up prior to the Opening Day game against the Omaha Storm Chasers at Huntington Park. / Adam Cairns / USA TODAY NETWORK

Reuter is spot-on with his selection and description of Brito as a player and potential.

Brito, 23, has been arguably Cleveland's best and most consistent minor league player ever since he was acquired from the Colorado Rockies following the 2022 season.

With Gimenez gone, he'll be right in the middle of the second base position battle during Spring Training and has a realistic chance to make the major league team heading into Opening Day.

It's not a question of whether Brito will make his MLB debut in 2025 but when the top prospect gets his shot at the big league level.

