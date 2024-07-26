Cleveland Guardians Linked To Four Pitchers Ahead of MLB Trade Deadline
The Cleveland Guardians have a couple of needs to address ahead of the MLB trade deadline next week.
First and foremost, they need to acquire another starting pitcher. Adding a talented arm to their rotation would go a long way towards helping them compete for a World Series appearance.
Another area of need is acquiring another outfield bat.
While both needs would be wise to address if possible, pitching would be the top priority. If the Guardians can get another consistent high-level starter, they are going to be a serious threat in the American League.
MLB.com recently linked Cleveland as potential trade suitors for four intriguing pitchers.
Those four pitchers were Erick Fedde, Jon Gray, Yusei Kikuchi, and Jack Flaherty.
All of them would be quality additions and would help the Guardians contend in the American League. They are also also players whose price range could fit what Cleveland is looking to spend.
Fedde is obviously a player that could come in and make a massive impact. However, pulling off a trade within the division is never an easy task. He has started in 20 games this season, compiling a 7-3 record to go along with a 2.98 ERA, a 1.11 WHIP, a 3.3 K/BB ratio and 117.2 innings pitched.
Gray would be an intriguing addition and has not been nearly as heavily rumored as Fedde. In his 20 appearances and 17 starts, Gray has gone 5-4 with a 3.73 ERA, a 1.26 WHIP, a 3.4 K/BB ratio, and 94.0 innings pitched.
Kikuchi is one of the sleeper trade deadline targets that teams who need starting pitching should pursue. His numbers aren't as good as some other options, but a change of scenery could do him very good. He has started 21 games, recording a 4-9 win-loss record, a 4.54 ERA, a 1.31 WHIP, a 4.5 K/BB ratio, and 111.0 innings pitched.
Finally, Flaherty is one of the most talked about players on the trade market. He is widely expected to be moved and would be a major impact pickup for the Guardians. Flaherty has compiled a 7-5 record to go along with a 2.95 ERA, a 0.96 WHIP, a 7.0 K/BB ratio, and 106.2 innings pitched in 18 starts.
Expect to hear a lot of rumors about Cleveland in the coming days. Any of these four names would make a lot of sense to acquire, but there are many other names available in the starting pitching market.
Keep an eye on these four players as possible Guardians' targets.